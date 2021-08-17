Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open slightly higher on tech rebound, financial gains

All News 09:30 August 17, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened a tad higher Tuesday as tech large caps showed signs of a rebound from their weeklong plunge, in addition to strong advances by financial stocks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.63 points, or 0.05 percent, to 3,172.92 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The key stock index opened with mild gains as the country's two largest chipmakers rose after tumbling on pessimism about a future price fall of DRAMs.

Gains by financial and bank stocks, fueled by hopes of a steady economic rebound, also lifted the stock index.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 0.4 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.49 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver decreased 0.23 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics moved up 1.12 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.23 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem edged down 0.11 percent. The No. 1 bank, Kakao Bank, surged 6.27 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,169.65 won to the U.S. dollar, down 0.65 won from the previous session's close.

