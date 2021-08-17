N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is economically dependent on China but views their relationship as fundamentally based on distrust, a U.S. think tank said Tuesday.
The Woodrow Wilson Center in Washington, D.C. also said that China is unwilling to solve the North Korean issue as it views Pyongyang through the lens of competition with the United States.
"Therefore, real practical cooperation between the U.S. and China on denuclearization is limited," the think tank's office of congressional relations said in a report, titled "Wilson Memo: The Unique Relationship Between China & North Korea."
"On one hand, there is a chance that North Korea may be willing to denuclearize if it feels comfortable with China expanding its nuclear umbrella over North Korea. However, any agreement in this realm would clash with the ideology of juche, therefore making it unlikely," it added.
The think tank attributed such deep distrust between Pyongyang and Beijing to the North's "juche," or self-reliance ideology, and more specifically to historical events, such as the Minsaengdan Incident in the 1930s, a massacre of ethnic Koreans carried out by the Communist Party of China in the name of purging pro-Japanese spies.
It also pointed out that Beijing, unlike Washington, does not want to see regime change in the North as it could promote stronger U.S. influence over the Korean Peninsula.
"Ultimately, it is likely that China would prefer the deAmericanization of the peninsula rather than its denuclearization," it said.
