Long week ahead for K League clubs playing rescheduled matches during pandemic

Incheon just had their eight-match undefeated run snapped on Sunday and sit one point back of Suwon FC for the sixth spot with 30 points. The 12 clubs in the K League 1 are divided into two tiers after 33 matches, and they will play the remaining five matches of the season within their own groups. And for a perennial bottom feeder like Incheon, which have played with relegation fire in recent campaigns, just making it to the top six and guaranteeing themselves a return to the K League 1 for 2022 constitutes a major accomplishment.

