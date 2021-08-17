BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean superband BTS' mega-hit "Butter" has placed seventh on this week's Billboard main singles chart, remaining in the top 10 for 12 straight weeks.
Billboard said on its website Monday (U.S. time) that BTS' "Butter" dropped three notches to No. 7 on the recently updated Hot 100 chart.
It led the Digital Song Sales chart for the 11th consecutive week, with 629,000 downloads.
The summery song has finished in the top 10 for 12 weeks in a row, including a yearly high of nine weeks atop Billboard's main singles chart since its release on May 21.
With "Butter," the band's second English-language song, BTS earlier achieved the longest No. 1 streak achieved by a group since 1995, when "One Sweet Day," a song by American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey and R&B group Boyz II Men, spent 16 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.
Another of the seven-piece act's English-language songs "Permission to Dance" also debuted at No. 1 on the competitive music chart upon its release on July 24.
Meanwhile, "Stay" by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber topped the latest Hot 100 chart, followed by "good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo and "Bad Habits" by Ed Sheeran.
