S. Korean, Kazakh leaders agree in Seoul summit to expand ties on new industries
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Kazakhstan agreed during their summit talks here Tuesday to broaden bilateral partnerships on new industries, including those related to the fourth industrial revolution, public health and space exploration.
President Moon Jae-in noted that his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has become the first foreign leader to visit South Korea since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He arrived here Monday for a two-day state visit to reciprocate Moon's trip to the Central Asian nation in April 2019.
"Your visit shows the special friendship between our two countries," Moon said during the talks, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon expressed his gratitude to Kazakhstan for its cooperation in the repatriation of the remains of Hong Beom-do, a historic Korean independence fighter who died there in 1943.
Tokayev proposed that the two sides "continue constant cooperation for the development of unswerving friendly relations."
Kazakhstan is South Korea's largest trade partner in Central Asia, with two-way trade volume of US$4.2 billion in 2019.
Moon pointed out that it is also a core partner of Seoul's new Northern Policy and voiced hope for joint efforts to achieve the co-prosperity of the Korean Peninsula and Eurasia.
The presidents agreed to further expand cooperation in response to the fourth industrial revolution and partnerships on health care, space programs and other new industries.
They also agreed to work together to deepen "friendship and mutual understanding" among the people of both nations via various programs for the 2022 Year of Mutual Culture Exchange to commemorate the 30th anniversary of establishing bilateral diplomatic ties.
Moon requested Kazakhstan's continued support for the Korea peace process, and Tokayev replied that he expects his country's denuclearization experience to be a useful example.
Earlier in the day, Tokayev visited Seoul National Cemetery and paid his respects to fallen Korean patriots.
