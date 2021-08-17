Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 7 COVID-19 cases

All News 10:35 August 17, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Seven service members have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday, the latest in a series of infections across the country.

Five Army members, one Navy officer and one Marine Corps officer were confirmed to have contracted the virus during the three-day holiday that ended Monday, bringing the total caseload among the military population to 1,555, according to the ministry.

A service member undergoes a COVID-19 test at a makeshift testing station in Seoul on June 20, 2021. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#COVID-19
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!