(2nd LD) Last remaining S. Koreans leave Afghanistan: foreign ministry
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- All of four last-remaining South Koreans in Afghanistan, including the country's ambassador, have left the country, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
A plane carrying the four -- three diplomats and one civilian -- departed from the Kabul airport at around 9 a.m. (Seoul time) and landed in a third country in the Middle East, the ministry said.
The three embassy officials, including Ambassador Choi Tae-ho, had stayed behind in Afghanistan even after all other embassy staff evacuated, in part to help the last-remaining citizen leave the country. The civilian was reportedly reluctant to leave due to business reasons.
"The plane carrying our last Korean resident and members of the embassy has safely arrived at the destination. We confirmed their arrival a couple of hours ago," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a press briefing.
The four boarded the plane last night, but remained stranded until this morning because the plane was unable to take off as thousands of Afghans crowded the runway in a desperate attempt to flee.
South Korea temporarily closed its embassy in Kabul on Sunday and relocated most of its diplomatic staff to a Middle Eastern country, with the help of friendly nations, as the Taliban quickly retook full control of Afghanistan.
South Korea's Embassy in Qatar is concurrently handling Afghan affairs and will do so until the situation in Afghanistan stabilizes, the ministry said.
In a phone call to his Qatari counterpart later in the day, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong requested Qatar's diplomatic support for the smooth operation of the Korean embassy, the ministry said.
Choi said that the government will take various factors into account, such as trends in the international community and the situation in Afghanistan, with regard to the future course of diplomatic relations with the Afghan government.
"Our government adheres to the principle that we always cooperate with a country that respects human rights and abides by the universal international norms," he said. "Should safety be ensured, and if it's necessary, we will be able to resume embassy operations."
