Seoul stocks turn to losses ahead of Fed chair's address
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to losses late Tuesday morning as investors took to the sidelines ahead of the U.S. Fed chief's address.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 27.78 points, or 0.88 percent, to 3,143.51 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The key stock index opened with mild gains as the country's two largest chipmakers rose after tumbling on pessimism about a future price fall of DRAMs.
Gains by financial and bank stocks, fueled by hopes of a steady economic rebound, lifted the stock index.
But stocks lost ground in the late morning as investors took a wait-and-see approach before an address by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, set for Tuesday (U.S. time), seeking clues for the Fed's plan of tapering its stimulus.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 0.27 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.49 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver decreased 3.67 percent, while pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics moved up 1.73 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 1.84 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 0.33 percent. The No. 1 bank, Kakao Bank, surged 6.27 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,174.45 won to the U.S. dollar, down 5.45 won from the previous session's close.
