KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Q2 net profit down 24.2 pct. to 32.1 bln won
All News 13:38 August 17, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 32.1 billion won (US$27.3 million), down 24.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 36.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 35 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 12.2 percent to 368 billion won.
The operating profit was 29.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Moderna to expand Aug.-Sept. vaccine shipments to S. Korea
-
S. Korea, U.S. start joint training amid N. Korea's protest
-
New infections dip to 1,300s on fewer tests, post-holiday resurgence worried
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
-
N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank