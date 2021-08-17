10 more USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Seven American service members and three civilians affiliated with the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here over the past several weeks, the U.S. military has said.
Two service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a U.S. military flight, while five other soldiers, two civilians and a family member arrived on commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, USFK said. All of them came here between July 31 and Aug. 13.
"USFK health professionals determined contact tracing was limited due to the service members, all other passengers and crew members on the commercial and military flights being tested upon arrival and immediately quarantined," the U.S. military said in a release Monday.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,227.
