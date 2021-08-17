(LEAD) 14 more USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for COVID-19
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with new cases)
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Fourteen people affiliated with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), including five American service members, have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the past four days, the U.S. military said Tuesday.
The COVID-19 cases were reported from Osan Air Base and U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, USAG Daegu in the southeastern city of the same name, and Camp Casey in Dongducheon, 40 km north of the capital, according to USFK.
"All 14 individuals are currently in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at USAG Humphreys, Osan Air Base or Korean medical facility," the U.S. military said in a release.
Earlier, USFK said seven American service members and three civilians affiliated with the U.S. military have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here between July 31 and Aug. 13.
Two service members arrived at the Osan base on a U.S. military flight, while five other soldiers, two civilians and a family member arrived on commercial flights at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, USFK said.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,241.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
-
Moderna to expand Aug.-Sept. vaccine shipments to S. Korea
-
New infections dip to 1,300s on fewer tests, post-holiday resurgence worried
-
N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank