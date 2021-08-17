Delta variant cases near 14,000, 1 more delta plus variant infection reported
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed 3,014 more cases of four major contagious variants of the new coronavirus over the past week, including 2,594 of the highly transmissible delta variants, health authorities said Tuesday.
The caseload of such infections reached 13,780 here, with the number of delta cases, first reported in India, tallied at 10,421, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
The tally indicates that the delta variant is increasingly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 here, making it more difficult for health authorities to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
The delta variant is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Seoul and its neighboring areas, while showing signs of spreading much faster into the rest of the country.
Health authorities said the country will witness more cases of the variants down the road.
The rate of variant cases detected through gene analysis came to 86.9 percent over the past week, up from 75.6 percent reported a week earlier, the KDCA said.
The corresponding figure for the delta variant was 85.3 percent, sharply up from 73.1 percent a week earlier, according to the health authorities.
The country has also reported one more case of the highly transmissible delta plus variant of COVID-19 over the past week, bringing the total caseload to three.
It marks the second time that the country has reported the delta plus version, considered a sublineage of the delta variant.
The delta variant of the novel coronavirus was first detected in India last October. The "subvariant" strain is considered to be even more contagious, possibly capable of infecting people even after inoculation.
The only known difference of the delta variant is an additional mutation called K417N -- a spike protein that allows the infection of healthy cells.
The steady rise in variant cases poses a threat to the country's virus battle currently dogged by a spike in new cases and the slowdown of its inoculation campaign.
The KDCA said it will increase the number of gene analysis tests to prescreen the outbreak of variants.
On Tuesday, the country added 1,373 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,323 local infections, raising the total caseload to 226,854, the KDCA said.
As of Tuesday, 23.05 million people, or 44.9 percent of the population, had received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, the KDCA said. The number of fully vaccinated people stood at 9.99 million, or 19.5 percent.
To block the inflow of the new emerging strain from India, entrants from the country are mandatorily quarantined at state facilities for seven days before being put under self-quarantine, depending on the results of virus tests.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Moderna to expand Aug.-Sept. vaccine shipments to S. Korea
-
S. Korea, U.S. start joint training amid N. Korea's protest
-
New infections dip to 1,300s on fewer tests, post-holiday resurgence worried
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
-
N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank