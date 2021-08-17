KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,200 DN 1,600
POSCO CHEMICAL 147,000 DN 8,000
BoryungPharm 17,750 DN 150
L&L 11,950 DN 650
HYUNDAI STEEL 49,050 DN 1,450
TaekwangInd 1,096,000 UP 17,000
SamyangFood 86,300 DN 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,550 DN 1,300
CJ CheilJedang 442,000 DN 3,500
KAL 28,700 DN 1,100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,290 DN 130
LG Corp. 95,300 UP 1,300
Daewoong 35,400 DN 800
SSANGYONGCNE 7,930 DN 70
NEXENTIRE 8,820 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 128,500 DN 500
BukwangPharm 19,450 DN 950
ILJIN MATERIALS 75,300 DN 5,400
KCC 310,000 DN 10,500
SKBP 119,500 DN 2,000
AmoreG 55,100 DN 1,300
HyundaiMtr 213,000 DN 4,000
Daesang 25,850 DN 350
SKNetworks 5,500 DN 170
ORION Holdings 15,850 DN 150
SK hynix 101,500 0
Youngpoong 670,000 DN 22,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,400 DN 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,050 DN 600
SamsungF&MIns 229,500 UP 10,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,450 UP 1,250
Kogas 35,100 UP 150
Hanwha 30,450 DN 850
DB HiTek 60,600 DN 1,300
CJ 97,100 DN 1,800
JWPHARMA 27,550 DN 500
LX INT 27,900 DN 700
DongkukStlMill 18,850 DN 500
TaihanElecWire 2,480 DN 130
Hyundai M&F INS 27,150 UP 1,000
