KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 60,900 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 166,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 88,900 DN 4,500
DL 71,800 DN 1,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,700 DN 400
KIA CORP. 83,200 DN 2,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 113,500 UP 500
ShinhanGroup 38,850 DN 50
HITEJINRO 31,600 DN 1,350
Fila Holdings 46,400 DN 8,600
Hansae 19,850 DN 1,150
ZINUS 77,000 DN 31,000
SKBS 319,000 UP 30,500
DB INSURANCE 62,700 UP 3,300
Shinsegae 261,000 DN 10,500
Nongshim 299,500 DN 7,000
SGBC 84,200 DN 1,300
Hyosung 110,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE 35,100 DN 850
GCH Corp 31,200 UP 50
LotteChilsung 129,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,410 DN 280
POSCO 329,500 DN 11,500
DongwonInd 232,000 DN 3,500
SK Discovery 52,100 UP 1,900
LS 66,900 DN 2,400
GC Corp 312,000 UP 5,000
GS E&C 40,400 DN 1,350
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 794,000 DN 23,000
KPIC 221,500 DN 19,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,590 DN 160
SKC 153,500 DN 10,000
NHIS 12,750 DN 50
GS Retail 33,350 UP 150
SamsungElec 74,200 DN 200
Ottogi 523,000 0
IlyangPharm 33,200 DN 950
F&F Holdings 35,300 DN 700
MERITZ SECU 5,110 UP 20
HtlShilla 86,900 DN 3,100
(MORE)
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
Moderna to expand Aug.-Sept. vaccine shipments to S. Korea
New infections dip to 1,300s on fewer tests, post-holiday resurgence worried
S. Korea, U.S. start joint training amid N. Korea's protest
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank