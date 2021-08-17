KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 74,200 DN 3,200
SamsungElecMech 177,000 DN 2,500
Hanssem 109,500 DN 5,000
KSOE 115,500 DN 3,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,350 DN 1,350
OCI 103,500 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 62,800 DN 1,500
KorZinc 517,000 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,930 DN 240
HyundaiMipoDock 72,300 DN 5,500
IS DONGSEO 49,050 DN 1,650
S-Oil 92,000 DN 1,800
LG Innotek 204,000 DN 9,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 240,500 DN 7,500
HMM 38,550 DN 600
HYUNDAI WIA 87,000 DN 4,000
KumhoPetrochem 191,500 DN 1,000
Mobis 266,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,000 DN 1,400
S-1 80,000 DN 1,700
Hanchem 287,000 DN 10,000
DWS 41,750 DN 650
KEPCO 24,250 DN 500
SamsungSecu 46,350 DN 650
KG DONGBU STL 15,150 DN 600
SKTelecom 292,500 DN 13,500
SNT MOTIV 55,900 DN 2,300
HyundaiElev 49,600 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 174,500 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,600 DN 850
KUMHOTIRE 6,140 DN 240
Hanon Systems 16,100 DN 50
SK 259,000 DN 7,500
ShinpoongPharm 67,300 UP 500
Handsome 37,700 DN 1,850
Asiana Airlines 18,100 DN 500
COWAY 75,800 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 105,500 DN 2,000
IBK 10,250 0
DONGSUH 29,450 DN 900
