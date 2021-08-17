KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungEng 22,200 DN 850
SAMSUNG C&T 133,500 DN 500
PanOcean 7,690 UP 280
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 22,950 DN 250
KT 33,650 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL197500 DN4500
LOTTE TOUR 18,300 DN 600
LG Uplus 14,050 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,200 DN 1,000
KT&G 82,200 UP 400
DHICO 20,650 DN 150
Doosanfc 46,200 DN 2,200
LG Display 20,650 DN 150
Kangwonland 26,050 DN 700
NAVER 428,500 DN 8,000
Kakao 142,000 DN 4,000
NCsoft 771,000 DN 15,000
KIWOOM 116,500 DN 500
DSME 28,900 DN 1,600
DSINFRA 16,000 DN 300
DWEC 6,750 DN 190
DongwonF&B 203,500 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 39,200 DN 750
LGH&H 1,459,000 UP 15,000
LGCHEM 893,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 45,300 DN 2,850
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 78,100 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,650 DN 950
LGELECTRONICS 151,000 UP 500
Celltrion 274,000 DN 1,500
Huchems 24,450 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 171,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,100 0
KIH 93,900 DN 900
LOTTE Himart 32,650 DN 1,000
GS 41,600 DN 250
CJ CGV 27,550 DN 1,200
LIG Nex1 47,650 UP 1,850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 186,500 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Moderna to expand Aug.-Sept. vaccine shipments to S. Korea
-
S. Korea, U.S. start joint training amid N. Korea's protest
-
New infections dip to 1,300s on fewer tests, post-holiday resurgence worried
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
-
N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank