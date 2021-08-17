KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,500 DN 150
HANWHA LIFE 3,385 DN 115
AMOREPACIFIC 217,000 DN 3,500
FOOSUNG 13,600 DN 200
SK Innovation 240,000 DN 8,500
POONGSAN 35,450 DN 1,350
KBFinancialGroup 53,200 0
LX HAUSYS 86,300 DN 2,800
Youngone Corp 41,700 UP 1,150
CSWIND 75,600 DN 4,500
GKL 15,150 DN 550
KOLON IND 78,100 DN 700
HanmiPharm 310,000 DN 5,500
BNK Financial Group 7,730 DN 90
emart 176,500 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY474 50 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 49,500 DN 500
HANJINKAL 63,100 DN 1,500
DoubleUGames 58,600 DN 3,300
CUCKOO 131,000 UP 500
COSMAX 122,500 DN 10,500
MANDO 63,300 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 1,012,000 UP 29,000
INNOCEAN 59,200 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 42,000 DN 1,250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,200 DN 650
Netmarble 125,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S66300 DN1500
ORION 116,000 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,150 UP 50
BGF Retail 173,000 DN 4,000
SKCHEM 299,500 UP 3,500
HDC-OP 28,600 DN 800
HYOSUNG TNC 775,000 DN 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 550,000 DN 22,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,050 DN 50
HYBE 291,500 DN 7,500
SK ie technology 208,500 DN 6,000
DL E&C 133,000 DN 4,000
LX HOLDINGS 10,200 DN 150
(END)
-
