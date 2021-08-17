Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Heavy Industries to raise 1.23 tln won via stock offering

All News 15:48 August 17, 2021

SEOUL, AUGUST 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 1.23 trillion won(US$1.1 billion). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 250 million common shares at a price of 4,950 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO.,LTD
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!