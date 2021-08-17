Jeju shifts to toughest Level 4 distancing to cope with rising COVID-19 cases
JEJU, South Korea, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Island, South Korea's most popular travel destination, is set to raise its social distancing restrictions to the toughest Level 4 this week to cope with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the provincial government said Tuesday.
The Jeju government said the Level 4 social distancing rules, up one notch from the current Level 3, will take effect throughout the resort island Wednesday and last until midnight of Aug. 29.
Under Level 4, all 12 public beaches and 498 elderly welfare facilities on the island will be closed. Private gatherings of up to two people are allowed after 6 p.m. and up to four people before 6 p.m.
Multi-use facilities, including restaurants and cafes, will be allowed to operate until 10 p.m. and 1,035 adult entertainment facilities, including bars, clubs and singing rooms, will be ordered closed temporarily.
Jeju reported 290 confirmed COVID-19 cases for the past week, or a daily average of 41.43.
At present, the greater Seoul area and six cities out of the area, including the southern port city of Busan and the central city of Daejeon, are under Level 4 social distancing restrictions.
