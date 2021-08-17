Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Isupetasys to raise 60 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:25 August 17, 2021

SEOUL, AUGUST 17 (Yonhap) -- Isupetasys Co. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 60 billion won(US$51 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 21.97 million common shares at a price of 2,730 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
