Isupetasys to raise 60 bln won via stock offering
All News 16:25 August 17, 2021
SEOUL, AUGUST 17 (Yonhap) -- Isupetasys Co. on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 60 billion won(US$51 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its facilities.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 21.97 million common shares at a price of 2,730 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
