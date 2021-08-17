S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 17, 2021
All News 16:30 August 17, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.994 0.994 0.0
2-year TB 1.245 1.249 -0.4
3-year TB 1.402 1.407 -0.5
10-year TB 1.886 1.924 -3.8
2-year MSB 1.250 1.249 +0.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.830 1.834 -0.4
91-day CD 0.740 0.730 +1.0
(END)
