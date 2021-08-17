Unification ministry, think tank launch English online journal on N.K. issues
SEOUL, Aug. 17 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry on Tuesday said it has launched an online journal in English to reach out to global audiences on issues regarding North Korea and the Korean Peninsula.
The journal "Global NK Zoom & Connect," run by the East Asia Institute with the ministry's financial support, provides scholarly reviews and analyses on current issues on the peninsula.
The ministry said that the journal was launched to provide the diverse perspectives of experts in South Korea and better reflect their voices in international society.
Unification Minister Lee In-young expressed support for the journal in his congratulatory message to a seminar held Tuesday to celebrate its launch, saying that the journal has significance as a new channel that effectively delivers issues on the peninsula.
"The government will continue to make efforts to maintain stability and peace on the Korean Peninsula under any circumstances," he said.
The journal is available on its website (www.globalnk.org).
