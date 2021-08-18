Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'We are not an answering machine' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Biden says no war without national interest, sends message of 'role, costs' to allies (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden puts priority on national interests despite criticism from allies (Donga Ilbo)
-- Biden says there will be no war without benefits for U.S. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden warns there's no eternal allies (Segye Times)
-- Biden also declares 'America first' policy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. troops evacuate, peace treaty scrapped (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden says no regrets on evacuating troops, U.S. will no longer engage in wars without interests (Hankyoreh)
-- Taliban reveals authoritarian nature, searches for traitors, brides for forced marriage (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SK hynix says demand for DRAM will further rise next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- What should we do with property costs? Supply of homes in Seoul down 34 pct in 2022 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Final four Koreans flown out of Kabul on Tuesday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea, Kazakhstan agree to boost ties in Seoul summit (Korea Herald)
-- Moderna to increase supply to Korea in coming months (Korea Times)
