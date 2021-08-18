Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 06:54 August 18, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- 'We are not an answering machine' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Biden says no war without national interest, sends message of 'role, costs' to allies (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden puts priority on national interests despite criticism from allies (Donga Ilbo)
-- Biden says there will be no war without benefits for U.S. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden warns there's no eternal allies (Segye Times)
-- Biden also declares 'America first' policy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. troops evacuate, peace treaty scrapped (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden says no regrets on evacuating troops, U.S. will no longer engage in wars without interests (Hankyoreh)
-- Taliban reveals authoritarian nature, searches for traitors, brides for forced marriage (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SK hynix says demand for DRAM will further rise next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- What should we do with property costs? Supply of homes in Seoul down 34 pct in 2022 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Final four Koreans flown out of Kabul on Tuesday (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea, Kazakhstan agree to boost ties in Seoul summit (Korea Herald)
-- Moderna to increase supply to Korea in coming months (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!