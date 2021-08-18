Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 August 18, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/21 Heavy Rain 60

Incheon 30/22 Sunny 60

Suwon 31/21 Heavy Rain 60

Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 60

Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 29/19 Heavy Rain 60

Gangneung 26/21 Rain 70

Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 29/21 Heavy Rain 60

Jeju 28/23 Sunny 60

Daegu 28/20 Sunny 70

Busan 28/22 Rain 60

