Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 August 18, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/21 Heavy Rain 60
Incheon 30/22 Sunny 60
Suwon 31/21 Heavy Rain 60
Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 60
Daejeon 30/21 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 29/19 Heavy Rain 60
Gangneung 26/21 Rain 70
Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 29/21 Heavy Rain 60
Jeju 28/23 Sunny 60
Daegu 28/20 Sunny 70
Busan 28/22 Rain 60
(END)
