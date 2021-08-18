LPGA star Park In-bee embracing tough conditions at historic course

"Obviously, you need to control your ball really well under the wind and you have to avoid a lot of the bunkers. It is always tough playing under the wind but I somehow manage to enjoy the wind and links golf course," she said during her pretournament press conference at Carnoustie Golf Links on Tuesday (local time). "This is what we're supposed to get playing links golf. The ground is very firm because it's a links golf course, and the ball is running. So the course is not playing overly long. I'm not the longest hitter, so I think that really helps as well.