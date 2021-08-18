Danggeun Market's valuation at 3 tln won in latest funding
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Danggeun Market Inc., the company behind South Korea's popular online secondhand marketplace, said Wednesday it raised 179 billion won (US$153 million) in additional funding that puts its valuation at roughly 3 trillion won.
The Seoul-based startup said it secured new funds from new investors DST Global, Aspex Management and Reverent Partners, as well as existing investors that include Goodwater Capital, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Altos Ventures and Kakao Ventures.
The company said it has so far raised a total of 227 billion won from investors.
The funding comes as Danggeun Market's Karrot app has seen explosive growth in recent years.
The company said its monthly active users reached 14.2 million at the start of this year, compared with 4.8 million from a year earlier and just 500,000 at the start of 2018.
The used goods marketplace has grown in popularity as it focuses on facilitating transactions between users in local communities.
On the back of fresh investment, Danggeun Market said it will acquire new talent, as well as focus on efforts to expand overseas.
The company currently operates Karrot in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada and Japan. It also plans to increase its 200-member workforce to 300 within this year.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
-
Moderna to expand Aug.-Sept. vaccine shipments to S. Korea
-
N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank
-
Last remaining S. Koreans leave Afghanistan: foreign ministry