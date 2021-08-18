Seoul stocks open slightly lower on Afghanistan uncertainties
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened slightly lower Wednesday, tracking a stock plunge on Wall Street that stemmed from reports on Taliban's earlier-than-expected control of the Afghanistan capital.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 2.18 points, or 0.07 percent, to 3,140.91 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Stocks got off to a choppy start as investors digest the impact of Taliban's seizure of Kabul and the frenzy at the airport.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.79 percent, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreating 0.93 percent and the S&P 500 losing 0.71 percent.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics decreased 0.81 percent, while SK hynix added 0.99 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver shed 0.58 percent, and giant chemical maker LG Chem moved down 0.45 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics declined 1.58 percent, with leading carmaker Hyundai Motor down 0.47 percent. No. 1 bank heavyweight Kakao Bank jumped 5.49 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,177.95 won to the U.S. dollar, down 1.65 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' ranks No. 27 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
-
Moderna to expand Aug.-Sept. vaccine shipments to S. Korea
-
N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank
-
Last remaining S. Koreans leave Afghanistan: foreign ministry