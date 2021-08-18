Seoul stocks turn to gains late Wed. morning ahead of Fed's minute release
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks turned to gains late Wednesday morning as investors expected the U.S. Federal minute would cause little ripples about tapering of stimulus policies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 14.26 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,157.35 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks got off to a choppy start, tracking a stock plunge on Wall Street that stemmed from reports on Taliban's earlier-than-expected control of the Afghanistan capital.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.79 percent, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite retreating 0.93 percent and the S&P 500 losing 0.71 percent.
Stocks rebounded in the late morning on strong institutional buying. Investors are weighing optimism that the Fed's minute, set to be released Wednesday in U.S. time, would not incur market jitters about an early tapering of its accommodative policies.
Recent economic gauges in July in China and the U.S. added to the possibilities of a slowdown in the pace of the global economic rebound.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics decreased 0.4 percent, while SK hynix added 2.46 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver traded flat, and giant chemical maker LG Chem moved down 0.56 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics declined 1.58 percent, with leading carmaker Hyundai Motor down 0.94 percent. No. 1 bank heavyweight Kakao Bank jumped 3.43 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,171.85 won to the U.S. dollar, up 4.45 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
-
N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank
-
Moderna to expand Aug.-Sept. vaccine shipments to S. Korea