Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(News Focus) America's chaotic exit from Afghanistan sows doubts over U.S. security commitment
SEOUL -- America's chaotic exit from a war-torn Afghanistan is offering a sobering reminder to South Korea and other U.S. allies that its decades-old security commitments should not be taken for granted, analysts said Wednesday.
The ongoing pullout of U.S. troops has led to the collapse of the Western-backed government in Kabul, the Taliban's return to power and a frenzied exodus of Afghans -- an unsettling saga that reflects the U.S.' apparent tendency to engage only where vital interests are at stake.
-----------------
Major firms fare well in H1 despite pandemic
SEOUL -- Sales by major companies in South Korea rose nearly 10 percent in the first half of the year in spite of the coronavirus pandemic with their total operating profit more than doubling, a corporate tracker said Wednesday.
Combined sales of 225 out of the country's top 500 firms came to 1,127.4 trillion won (US$960 billion) in the January-June period, up 10.4 percent from a year earlier, according to CEO Score.
-----------------
DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
SEOUL -- The chief of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday called for speeding up South Korea's envisioned takeover of wartime operational control (OPCON) of its forces from the United States in reflection of the recent crisis in Afghanistan.
"We need OPCON transfer to further strengthen our will and capability of self-defense against the backdrop of the Afghanistan crisis," Rep. Song Young-gil said in his Facebook post.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New cases spike to over 1,800s, further rise in store after holiday
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose back to the 1,800s for the first time in three days on Wednesday, following the extended weekend, and health authorities remain vigilant against a further rise down the road.
The country added 1,805 more COVID-19 cases, including 1,767 local infections, raising the total caseload to 228,657, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) Independence fighter laid to rest in S. Korea, 78 years after death in Kazakhstan
SEOUL -- The remains of Hong Beom-do, one of the most revered Korean independence fighters, were laid to rest at South Korea's national cemetery Wednesday, three days after being returned from Kazakhstan.
An official ceremony for the reburial of his remains was held at Daejeon National Cemetery in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, following a public mourning period.
-----------------
Auto exports down 2.9 pct amid shortages of automotive chips
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports of automobiles edged down 2.9 percent in July from a year earlier as the global supply shortages of automotive chips hindered production, data showed Wednesday.
Outbound shipments of automobiles reached 181,046 units in July, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy. In terms of value, exports advanced 12.3 percent to US$4.1 billion.
-----------------
N. Korea reports no coronavirus cases: WHO
SEOUL -- North Korea has reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) that the country has conducted coronavirus tests on around 36,000 people so far but found no confirmed cases, the U.N. agency said Wednesday.
According to the WHO's weekly report on COVID-19, 693 North Koreans underwent virus tests from July 30 to Aug. 5, bringing the total number of tested citizens to 35,947, but none were found to have been infected.
-----------------
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island
JEJU, South Korea -- The toughest Level 4 social distancing rules went into effect on the southern resort island of Jeju on Wednesday, as authorities struggle to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 among tourists and residents.
The Jeju provincial government said the Level 4 scheme, up one notch from the previous Level 3, will be enforced throughout the island until Aug. 29, imposing strict restraints on people's gatherings and activities.
----------------
N.K. paper warns officials against corruption, bureaucracy
SEOUL -- North Korea's official newspaper on Wednesday warned officials against corruption and urged them to rally for public support amid deepening economic woes.
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Workers' Party, made the appeal calling on officials to wage a struggle to root out "poisonous weeds" in society, including bureaucracy and corruption.
-----------------
LPGA star Park In-bee embracing tough conditions at historic course
SEOUL -- Park In-bee likes to be challenged on the golf course. The LPGA Hall of Famer has enough confidence in her game to thrive under difficult conditions where lesser golfers may falter.
That approach will certainly come in handy this week in Scotland, where the LPGA Tour holds its fifth and final major tournament of 2021 on a historic links course.
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
-
N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank
-
Moderna to expand Aug.-Sept. vaccine shipments to S. Korea