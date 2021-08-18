Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai to cut output at U.S. plant on chip shortage

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Wednesday it will reduce production at its U.S. plant this week due to a chip shortage.

Hyundai Motor will cut vehicle production at the Alabama plant from Tuesday to Friday (U.S. time) over a lack of semiconductor parts, a company spokesman said over the phone.

The Alabama plant halted operations for one week last month due to the same problem.

From January to July, Hyundai's vehicle sales rose 22 percent to 2.34 million units from 1.92 million in the year-ago period.

Hyundai aims to sell 4.16 million vehicles globally this year, 11 percent higher than the 3.74 million units it sold last year.

This file photo taken Aug. 2, 2021, shows vehicles lined up to be exported at Hyundai Motor's port in Ulsan, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. (Yonhap)


