KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SGBC 83,100 DN 1,100
Hyosung 115,500 UP 5,500
LOTTE 36,000 UP 900
GCH Corp 30,900 DN 300
LotteChilsung 133,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,740 UP 330
POSCO 329,000 DN 500
NEXENTIRE 8,680 DN 140
CHONGKUNDANG 127,500 DN 1,000
KCC 311,000 UP 1,000
SKBP 119,500 0
TaihanElecWire 2,525 UP 45
Hyundai M&F INS 26,900 DN 250
Daesang 25,800 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,580 UP 80
ORION Holdings 15,850 0
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,450 UP 160
JWPHARMA 29,150 UP 1,600
DB INSURANCE 60,600 DN 2,100
SamsungElec 73,900 DN 300
NHIS 12,850 UP 100
DongwonInd 233,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 52,800 UP 700
LS 68,000 UP 1,100
GC Corp 311,500 DN 500
GS E&C 40,950 UP 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 794,000 0
KPIC 224,000 UP 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,730 UP 140
SKC 160,000 UP 6,500
GS Retail 33,100 DN 250
Ottogi 524,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 33,250 UP 50
F&F Holdings 37,250 UP 1,950
Hanssem 112,500 UP 3,000
MERITZ SECU 5,110 0
KSOE 116,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,700 UP 1,350
OCI 107,500 UP 4,000
LS ELECTRIC 63,800 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
-
N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank
-
(2nd LD) New cases spike to over 1,800s, further rise in store after holiday