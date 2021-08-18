KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 179,500 UP 2,500
KorZinc 513,000 DN 4,000
HtlShilla 88,500 UP 1,600
SamsungHvyInd 6,040 UP 110
HyundaiMipoDock 73,900 UP 1,600
Hanmi Science 74,300 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 50,400 UP 1,350
S-Oil 92,800 UP 800
LG Innotek 210,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 245,000 UP 4,500
HMM 40,850 UP 2,300
HYUNDAI WIA 87,800 UP 800
DWS 41,750 0
KEPCO 24,400 UP 150
SamsungSecu 46,550 UP 200
KG DONGBU STL 15,200 UP 50
KumhoPetrochem 190,000 DN 1,500
Mobis 267,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,400 UP 400
S-1 80,300 UP 300
ZINUS 83,100 UP 6,100
Hanchem 286,000 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDS 174,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,150 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 6,160 UP 20
PanOcean 8,100 UP 410
Hanon Systems 16,150 UP 50
SK 267,000 UP 8,000
DONGSUH 29,650 UP 200
SamsungEng 23,050 UP 850
SAMSUNG C&T 134,000 UP 500
SKTelecom 294,500 UP 2,000
SNT MOTIV 56,100 UP 200
SAMSUNG CARD 33,950 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 23,150 UP 200
KT 34,300 UP 650
COWAY 74,100 DN 1,700
HyundaiElev 50,000 UP 400
IBK 10,250 0
Asiana Airlines 18,300 UP 200
(MORE)
-
