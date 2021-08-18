Top diplomats of S. Korea, Brunei discuss cooperation over Myanmar
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Brunei counterpart, Erywan Yusof, held phone talks Wednesday to discuss cooperation over humanitarian and other issues related to Myanmar, the foreign ministry said.
Chung and Erywan, recently appointed as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) special envoy to Myanmar, agreed to actively cooperate to help address the humanitarian crisis and restore democracy in Myanmar, the ministry said.
The two sides also shared concerns about the political situation and the deterioration of the COVID-19 pandemic in Myanmar, as Chung stressed that Seoul would offer full support to ensure Erywan's activities as special envoy will bear fruit.
In addition, they agreed to cooperate to ensure that a series of ASEAN-led summit talks, slated for October, will take place successfully.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
-
N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank
-
(2nd LD) New cases spike to over 1,800s, further rise in store after holiday