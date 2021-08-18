Yonhap News Summary
Unification minister urges N.K. to return to negotiating table within this year
SEOUL -- Unification Minister Lee In-young urged North Korea on Wednesday to come back to the negotiating table within this year, voicing concerns that upcoming political events in the region could slow down the peace process with Pyongyang.
During his keynote speech at a symposium in Seoul, Lee stressed the importance for the two Koreas and the U.S. to resume dialogue before the end of this year to bring "sustainable peace."
-----------------
S. Korea dismisses Japan's renewed claims to Dokdo
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday rejected Japan's protest over an opposition lawmaker's visit to the country's easternmost islets of Dokdo, saying Tokyo should never lay territorial claims to the East Sea outcroppings.
Japan made the protest after Rep. Hong Suk-joon of the main opposition People Power Party visited Dokdo on Sunday in time for Liberation Day, marking the end of Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
-----------------
(News Focus) Skepticism grows over contradicting poll results in run-up to presidential election
SEOUL -- The credibility of public opinion polls is coming under increasing voters' skepticism as pollsters came up with confusingly contradicting survey results in recent weeks in the run-up to next year's presidential election.
The recurring election-season controversy over opinion polls rekindled as two separate surveys, both released Thursday, pinned down former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl and Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung as the predominant presidential contender, respectively.
-----------------
(LEAD) DP chief calls for swift OPCON transfer as lesson from Afghan crisis
SEOUL -- The chief of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Wednesday called for speeding up South Korea's envisioned takeover of wartime operational control (OPCON) of its forces from the United States in reflection of the recent crisis in Afghanistan.
"We need OPCON transfer to further strengthen our will and capability of self-defense against the backdrop of the Afghanistan crisis," Rep. Song Young-gil said in his Facebook post.
-----------------
PPP chief faces leadership crisis as drawn-out turf war with Yoon causes chaos
SEOUL -- The leadership of Lee Jun-seok, the young and unconventional chairman of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), has taken a major blow from a protracted power game with the party's leading presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl that has created unexpected ruptures and bad blood within the party.
The relationship between the two has been on shaky ground from the get-go since Yoon, previously an independent, joined the party in late July when Lee was away from the party headquarters on a business trip to provincial areas.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks snap 8-session losing streak ahead of Fed's minutes release
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rose Wednesday, snapping an eight-session losing streak as investors expected the U.S. Federal minutes would cause little ripples on tapering of stimulus policies. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 15.84 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at 3,158.93 points.
-----------------
(LEAD) BTS' Japanese compilation album ranks No. 19 on Billboard 200
SEOUL -- South Korean superband BTS has landed at No. 19 on this week's Billboard 200 chart with its latest Japanese compilation album.
"BTS, the Best" came in at 19th place on Billboard's main albums chart refreshed Tuesday (U.S. time), renewing the group's best first week ranking on Billboard for any of its Japanese-language album.
-----------------
(LEAD) Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
SEOUL -- The webcomic arm of South Korea's top portal operator, Naver Corp., said Wednesday it will expand cooperation with the agency of K-pop sensation BTS and other companies to create new original content.
Webtoon Entertainment said it will create various locally made webcomics and other kinds of intellectual property (IP) content based on BTS and other K-pop artists under their management company, Hybe Co.
-----------------
