S. Korea to begin mass production of surface-to-air interceptor missile
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will begin mass production of a newly upgraded interceptor missile, often dubbed the Korean equivalent of the U.S.-made Patriot missile defense system, after successfully completing a number of quality tests, officials said Wednesday.
Cheongung II, the upgraded version of the country's first locally-developed medium-range surface-to-air guided missile, accurately hit a missile and an aircraft target in firing tests conducted at the Anheung test site in the western city of Taean, in July and August, respectively, according to the Defense Agency for Technology and Quality.
"With the successful completion of the quality certification tests, Cheongung II will now enter the stage of mass production," the agency said in a release.
The state-run Agency for Defense Development began the upgrade project in 2012 to add the capability of intercepting ballistic missiles to the previous version which mainly targets aircraft, with a goal to establish a Korean-style missile defense system.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
-
N. Korea sees ties with China as 'fundamentally distrustful': think tank
-
(2nd LD) New cases spike to over 1,800s, further rise in store after holiday