USFK to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Korean workers
SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday it has decided to offer COVID-19 vaccines to South Korean contractors who have access to American military bases here.
South Korean contractors and subcontractors with access to USFK installations will be given an "FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccine," USFK said in a Facebook post, adding that the measure was to take effect immediately.
Coronavirus vaccines are also open and available for all previously approved groups, it added.
USFK began the vaccination campaign in December last year, and at least 75 percent of the USFK-affiliated population has been vaccinated so far.
"While the vaccine is voluntary, USFK strongly encourages all eligible individuals to get vaccinated to help protect yourself and our community," USFK said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(Yonhap Feature) Divorced singles take to mainstream TV in sign of greater social acceptance
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape
-
(2nd LD) New cases spike to over 1,800s, further rise in store after holiday
-
Toughest Level 4 distancing rules take effect on Jeju Island