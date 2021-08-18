Go to Contents Go to Navigation

USFK to offer COVID-19 vaccines to Korean workers

All News 18:29 August 18, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 18 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday it has decided to offer COVID-19 vaccines to South Korean contractors who have access to American military bases here.

South Korean contractors and subcontractors with access to USFK installations will be given an "FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccine," USFK said in a Facebook post, adding that the measure was to take effect immediately.

Coronavirus vaccines are also open and available for all previously approved groups, it added.

USFK began the vaccination campaign in December last year, and at least 75 percent of the USFK-affiliated population has been vaccinated so far.

"While the vaccine is voluntary, USFK strongly encourages all eligible individuals to get vaccinated to help protect yourself and our community," USFK said.

This file photo captured on March 10, 2021, from the U.S. Forces Korea's Facebook account shows a staffer checking a vaccine vial. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#USFK #COVID-19
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!