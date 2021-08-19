Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 19.
Korean-language dailies
-- Taliban kills women, protesters in streets (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Taliban awakens specter of Al-Qaeda again (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Taliban's true character': shooting women to death, whipping children (Donga Ilbo)
-- U.S. has 'no intention of drawing down troops in S. Korea or Europe' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. has 'no intention of drawing down troops in S. Korea or Europe,' seeks to address allies' anxiety (Segye Times)
-- Opposition camp spends all night being mired in infighting while calling for change of government (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Women not wearing burkas shot to death' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Why are results of opinion polls different? (Hankyoreh)
-- 'South Korea is different from Afghanistan' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Three new measures to address household debts to be rolled out (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- LG to produce 'masters of AI' from in-house graduate school (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- White House tells Seoul not to worry about U.S. troops (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea's potential growth continues slide (Korea Herald)
-- 78 years later, independence fighter laid to rest at home (Korea Times)a
(END)
