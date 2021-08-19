Korean-language dailies

-- Taliban kills women, protesters in streets (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Taliban awakens specter of Al-Qaeda again (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Taliban's true character': shooting women to death, whipping children (Donga Ilbo)

-- U.S. has 'no intention of drawing down troops in S. Korea or Europe' (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S. has 'no intention of drawing down troops in S. Korea or Europe,' seeks to address allies' anxiety (Segye Times)

-- Opposition camp spends all night being mired in infighting while calling for change of government (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Women not wearing burkas shot to death' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Why are results of opinion polls different? (Hankyoreh)

-- 'South Korea is different from Afghanistan' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Three new measures to address household debts to be rolled out (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- LG to produce 'masters of AI' from in-house graduate school (Korea Economic Daily)

