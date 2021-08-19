(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 19)

After being criticized for a failure to purchase vaccines early on, the government boasted about its plan to receive 40 million doses from Moderna earlier than scheduled. President Moon even held a showy video conference with the Moderna CEO to urge him to supply them. But Moderna didn't keep its promise four times and recently has shipped only 6 percent of what it promised to supply. Whenever anyone demanded the government reveal details of its contract on a monthly and quarterly basis, it refused, citing "an agreement with Moderna not to disclose the details."