Today in Korean history
Aug. 20
1901 -- Construction begins on a railroad connecting Seoul and Busan.
1907 -- A modern barber shop opens at the royal court of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
1971 -- Red Cross officials from the two Koreas meet for the first time since the 1950-53 Korean War.
2010 -- South Korean pastor Han Sang-ryol returns home after spending more than two months in North Korea on an unauthorized visit during which he denounces his government for icy relations between the divided states.
2012 -- Former Saenuri Party leader Park Geun-hye is elected the ruling party's presidential candidate after garnering a landslide victory at its national convention. The victory by Park, the eldest daughter of former President Park Chung-hee, marked the first time a major political party in South Korea had picked a woman to run for president. She also became the first child of a former president to become a presidential candidate.
2015 -- North Korea fires shells at the southern side of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in apparent anger over South Korea's resumption of border propaganda broadcasts. South Korea fired back, and no casualties were reported on the South Korean side.
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
NCT Dream to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with online fan meeting
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for putting millions of residents at risk of eviction during pandemic
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
(LEAD) New cases at over 2,000 again; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun embroiled in dispute with his new agency