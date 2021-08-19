Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 August 19, 2021

SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 31/21 Sunny 60

Incheon 30/22 Cloudy 20

Suwon 31/21 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 60

Daejeon 29/21 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 28/20 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 25/21 Rain 80

Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 29/21 Heavy Rain 70

Jeju 28/23 Heavy Rain 60

Daegu 29/21 Sunny 70

Busan 29/22 Rain 60

