Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 August 19, 2021
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 31/21 Sunny 60
Incheon 30/22 Cloudy 20
Suwon 31/21 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 60
Daejeon 29/21 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 28/20 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 25/21 Rain 80
Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 29/21 Heavy Rain 70
Jeju 28/23 Heavy Rain 60
Daegu 29/21 Sunny 70
Busan 29/22 Rain 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
Most Saved
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
BTS nominated in 5 categories at MTV Video Music Awards
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape