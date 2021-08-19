U.N. panel allows Germany to send COVID-19 test equipment to North Korea
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- A U.N. Security Council panel has approved sanctions exemptions for a German project to provide North Korea with medical equipment for the prevention of COVID-19, its website showed Thursday.
The exemptions will allow Germany to export medical equipment to prevent and control the coronavirus, including the delivery of "six units of a Rotor-Disc 100 Starter Kit" for PCR testing to the North's Ministry of Public Health, according to the website of the North Korea sanctions committee.
The sanctions waiver will be in place for nine months until April 23, 2022.
In an approval letter published on its website, the committee stressed that U.N. sanctions on Pyongyang are "not intended to bear a negative impact" on the North Korean people.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free but has taken relatively swift and tough measures against the pandemic, such as imposing strict border controls since early last year.
It remains unclear whether the supplies will be delivered to the North in time, due to the tightened border controls.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
BTS nominated in 5 categories at MTV Video Music Awards
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
Former EXO member Kris Wu formally arrested in China for alleged rape