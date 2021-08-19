Banks' loan delinquency rate falls in June
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans fell to a record low in June due to a decline in overdue corporate loans, the financial regulator said Thursday.
The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.25 percent at the end of June, down from 0.32 percent the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Compared with a year earlier, the rate was down 0.08 percentage point in June.
The delinquency rate for corporate loans declined 0.09 percentage point on-month to 0.31 percent in June, and the corresponding figure for household loans fell 0.03 percentage point to 0.17 percent.
For household lending, the delinquency rate for home-backed loans fell 0.01 percentage point to 0.11 percent in June, and the rate for unsecured and other household loans slipped 0.07 percentage point to 0.3 percent, the FSS said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
BTS nominated in 5 categories at MTV Video Music Awards
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
(LEAD) New cases at over 2,000 again; toughest curbs likely to be extended