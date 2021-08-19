2 more Army recruits test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- An Army boot camp reported two more cases of the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total caseload in the latest cluster infection there to 13, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The two recruits at the Korea Army Training Center in the central city of Nonsan, 213 kilometers south of Seoul, were confirmed to have been infected, after the military conducted virus tests on all of the around 900 soldiers there following a cluster infection reported the previous day.
Twelve of them are awaiting their test results, according to officials.
The first soldier to show symptoms joined the camp on July 28 and had tested negative in two virus tests conducted upon enlistment, the ministry said, adding that contact tracing is now under way.
Last month, the training center suffered another mass outbreak, which resulted in 123 confirmed cases.
Separately, two Army members and an Air Force officer tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,575.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 2,152 new cases Thursday, which is the second-largest number of COVID-19 infections so far.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
