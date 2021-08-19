(LEAD) Chief of S. Korean peacekeeping unit in Lebanon dismissed over corruption allegations
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with JCS's decision, other details)
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- The commander and two other officers of South Korea's peacekeeping unit in Lebanon have been relieved of duty and ordered to return home amid a probe over suspected embezzlement and other irregularities, military sources said Thursday.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) made the decision after holding a deliberation session earlier in the day on corruption allegations against the Army colonel heading the Dongmyeong Unit and three other officers.
The 300-strong Dongmyeong Unit has been operating as part of the U.N. Interim Force in the conflict-laden country since 2007. It is South Korea's longest-serving military unit abroad.
They are suspected of misappropriating public funds and pocketing supplies for personal use. The commanding officer is also suspected of holding an overnight drinking session with subordinates despite COVID-19.
The defense ministry and the JCS dispatched officials to Lebanon for an onsite inspection late last month and confirmed some of the allegations, the ministry said earlier.
The colonel is reportedly denying all the allegations against him.
Upon returning home, they will undergo an additional probe, which will decide whether they will face disciplinary actions or prosecution.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
NCT Dream to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with online fan meeting
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for putting millions of residents at risk of eviction during pandemic
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
(LEAD) New cases at over 2,000 again; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun embroiled in dispute with his new agency