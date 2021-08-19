Moon to hold summit with Colombian leader in Seoul next week: Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will hold an in-person summit with his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque next week in Seoul, Cheong Wa Dae announced Thursday.
Moon and Duque are scheduled to hold the summit on Wednesday, the second day of the Colombian leader's three-day state visit to South Korea set to begin Tuesday, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.
According to the presidential office, the state visit was arranged at the invitation of the South Korean president to mark the 10th anniversary of a bilateral strategic partnership and the 70th anniversary of Colombia's participation in the 1950-53 Korean War this year.
The two leaders plan to exchange ideas on achieving economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era based on their signature growth policies. They are also expected to forge comprehensive partnerships in key areas such as digital transition, eco-friendly infrastructures, and bio and agriculture industries.
Moon also plans to deliver Seoul's willingness to support Colombian veterans of the Korean War and their families, as well as contribute to the modernization of the South American nation's military. Following the summit, the two leaders plan to adopt a joint statement on their discussions.
"The two leaders will work to present a firm foundation in expanding the future-oriented strategic partnership between South Korea and Colombia," Park said.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
BTS nominated in 5 categories at MTV Video Music Awards
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
(LEAD) New cases at over 2,000 again; toughest curbs likely to be extended