Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
(LEAD) New cases at over 2,000 again; toughest curbs likely to be extended
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases topped 2,100, the second-largest number recorded here during the COVID-19 outbreak, following an extended weekend, as the country will likely again extend the toughest virus restrictions in the greater Seoul area and the enhanced restrictions across the country.
The country added 2,152 more COVID-19 cases, including 2,114 local infections, raising the total caseload to 230,808, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Moon pledges to expand free cervical cancer vaccination program for adolescent girls
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in pledged Thursday to expand South Korea's free cervical cancer vaccination program to benefit all girls under age 18.
"(The government) will enlarge the scope of beneficiaries of the free vaccination program to include girls up to the age of 17 from the current cap at age 12," Moon said in response to a civic petition submitted on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of Cheong Wa Dae's online public petition service.
-----------------
Ex-House Speaker Gingrich slams Biden over Afghan pullout's impact on U.S. allies' trust
WASHINGTON/SEOUL -- Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich has slammed President Joe Biden for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, saying the decision would leave South Korea and other allies wondering whether they can trust the United States.
Gingrich made the comments in a contribution to Fox News on Wednesday, portraying the turmoil in Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S.' troop withdrawal decision as a "clearly massive failure of leadership."
-----------------
Court orders seizure of Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy's assets in S. Korea over forced wartime labor
ANYANG, South Korea -- A South Korean court has ordered the seizure of Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.'s assets here to provide compensation to forced wartime labor victims' families, according to judicial sources Thursday.
According to Haemaru Lawfirm, the Anyang branch of Suwon District Court, just south of Seoul, recently ordered the seizure of about 850 million won (US$725,000) worth of bonds the Japanese company owns in LS Mtron, Ltd, a South Korean industrial machinery manufacturer.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
SEOUL -- North Korea had declared a no-sail zone for ships off the east coast earlier this week, sources said Thursday, indicating that it had plans to launch missiles amid an ongoing combined exercise between South Korea and the United States.
The navigational warning was issued for Sunday through Monday for northeastern regions in the East Sea, according to the military sources. Such an advisory is usually issued ahead of missile launches or other weapons tests to warn vessels to stay clear of certain areas expected to be affected.
-----------------
LG successfully demos 6G data transmission using terahertz spectrum
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday said it has successfully demonstrated 6G data transmission using the terahertz spectrum as the South Korean tech giant tries to move ahead in the next-generation communication technology.
LG succeeded in sending 6G terahertz wireless communication signals 100 meters in an outdoor environment in collaboration with Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Europe's leading application-oriented research organization, in Berlin last week.
-----------------
Korean hit films set to be remade in U.S., Spain
SEOUL -- Korean movies have been increasingly drawing interest from global production studios and streaming platforms for local adaptations amid the rising presence of Korean content in the world's show business.
"The Villainess," directed by Jeong Byeong-gil, is set to be adapted for television by Amazon Studios, according to Next Entertainment World (NEW), the movie's Korean distributor. Amazon Studios is behind hit TV series "The Wilds" through its Amazon Prime Video service and Oscar-winning film "Manchester by the Sea" (2016).
-----------------
High court okays 34-year prison term for university student in sexual blackmail case
DAEGU -- An appellate court on Thursday upheld an imprisonment of 34 years for a key member of an online sexual blackmail ring indicted on 12 criminal charges, including the violation of laws on protecting minors from sexual abuse.
The Daegu High Court in this southeastern city approved the hefty prison term after convicting Moon Hyung-wook, a 24-year-old university student, of coercing 21 women and girls into sharing nearly 3,800 sexually explicit videos of themselves for distribution on a Telegram sexual exploitation chatroom called "Nth Room."
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
(LEAD) Disgraced K-pop star Seungri gets 3-year prison term in sex, gambling scandal
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
BTS nominated in 5 categories at MTV Video Music Awards
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
(LEAD) New cases at over 2,000 again; toughest curbs likely to be extended