(LEAD) Parties agree to lower real estate tax burden for single-home owners
(ATTN: UPDATES with background on multiple home owners in 5th para and minor change in 7th para)
SEOUL, Aug. 19 (Yonhap) -- Rival parties on Thursday agreed to raise the tax base for a comprehensive real estate tax imposed on single-home owners from the current 900 million won (US$765,000) to 1.1 billion won, complying with growing public calls for property tax cuts.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party reached the agreement during a subcommittee meeting of the National Assembly's Strategy and Finance Committee.
The agreement calls for lifting the lowest limit for levying the Gross Real Estate Tax, a national tax imposed on owners of multiple or high-end houses, by 200 million won to 1.1 billion won in case of single-home owners.
It means that the Gross Real Estate Tax, separate from property taxes levied by local governments, will be imposed on owners of a single home whose government-assessed value exceeds 1.1 billion won after a relevant bill passes parliament.
Multiple home owners were excluded from the proposed tax reductions, as the tax threshold for individuals who own two or more houses will remain unchanged at 600 million won in terms of combined appraisal value.
Soaring housing prices have pushed up the government's assessed property values in recent years, resulting in steep increases in the Gross Real Estate Tax, particularly for high-end homeowners.
Prior to the bipartisan agreement, the DP had pushed to change the threshold for the Gross Real Estate Tax levied on single-home owners from 900 million won in appraisal value to the top 2 percent of housing in appraisal value.
But the ruling party abandoned the 2 percent scheme amid criticism that the threshold will fluctuate every year, running counter to the general taxation principle.
A revision of the Gross Real Estate Tax Act based on the bipartisan agreement is scheduled to be submitted to the Assembly's plenary session on Aug. 25.
The government and the ruling party have been under pressure to address growing public discontent over the overheated real estate market after runaway house prices drove up tax burdens on home owners while raising costs for home lenders.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
BTS 'Butter' ranks No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
NCT Dream to celebrate 5th debut anniversary with online fan meeting
-
N. Korea slams U.S. for putting millions of residents at risk of eviction during pandemic
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
S. Korea signs deal with Pfizer for 30 mln COVID-19 vaccines for 2022
-
Soojin of girl group (G)I-DLE quits amid bullying allegations
-
(2nd LD) Both Koreas to benefit from 'institutionalizing' peace, Moon says in Liberation Day speech
-
Woman gets 8-year prison term over death of switched daughter
-
Naver Webtoon to create BTS-themed content
-
Russian warship fires warning shots at S. Korean fishing boat
-
N. Korea issued navigational warning for East Sea in indication of missile launch preparations
-
(LEAD) New cases at over 2,000 again; toughest curbs likely to be extended
-
Singer-actor Park Yoo-chun embroiled in dispute with his new agency