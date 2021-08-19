KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SSANGYONGCNE 7,770 DN 180
KAL 28,400 DN 800
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,160 DN 290
LG Corp. 95,100 DN 2,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 148,000 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 16,850 DN 900
L&L 11,850 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 64,600 DN 2,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 46,500 DN 2,850
Shinsegae 250,500 DN 11,000
Nongshim 296,500 DN 7,500
SGBC 80,100 DN 3,000
Hyosung 112,500 DN 3,000
LOTTE 34,350 DN 1,650
GCH Corp 30,000 DN 900
LotteChilsung 130,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,290 DN 450
POSCO 313,500 DN 15,500
NCsoft 853,000 UP 65,000
Ottogi 513,000 DN 11,000
IlyangPharm 31,650 DN 1,600
F&F Holdings 39,500 UP 2,250
GS Retail 31,900 DN 1,200
DB INSURANCE 58,400 DN 2,200
SamsungElec 73,100 DN 800
DongwonInd 229,500 DN 3,500
SK Discovery 50,200 DN 2,600
LS 65,300 DN 2,700
GC Corp 306,000 DN 5,500
GS E&C 39,200 DN 1,750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 777,000 DN 17,000
KPIC 218,000 DN 6,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,380 DN 350
SKC 163,500 UP 3,500
NHIS 12,350 DN 500
Hanssem 110,000 DN 2,500
SamsungElecMech 171,000 DN 8,500
KSOE 110,500 DN 6,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 37,650 DN 1,050
OCI 105,500 DN 2,000
