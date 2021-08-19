Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 August 19, 2021

LS ELECTRIC 62,500 DN 1,300
KorZinc 499,500 DN 13,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,770 DN 270
Hanmi Science 72,600 DN 1,700
HyundaiMipoDock 71,500 DN 2,400
IS DONGSEO 48,000 DN 2,400
S-Oil 87,900 DN 4,900
MERITZ SECU 4,930 DN 180
LG Innotek 201,000 DN 9,000
HtlShilla 84,600 DN 3,900
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 236,000 DN 9,000
HMM 38,000 DN 2,850
HYUNDAI WIA 83,100 DN 4,700
Mobis 257,500 DN 9,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 47,850 DN 2,550
S-1 80,300 0
ZINUS 79,900 DN 3,200
Hanchem 284,500 DN 1,500
DWS 44,050 UP 2,300
KumhoPetrochem 182,000 DN 8,000
KEPCO 23,650 DN 750
SamsungSecu 45,000 DN 1,550
KG DONGBU STL 14,500 DN 700
IBK 10,000 DN 250
DONGSUH 28,900 DN 750
SamsungEng 21,450 DN 1,600
SAMSUNG C&T 129,500 DN 4,500
PanOcean 7,730 DN 370
SAMSUNG CARD 33,900 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 22,550 DN 600
KT 33,200 DN 1,100
SKTelecom 290,000 DN 4,500
SNT MOTIV 54,000 DN 2,100
HyundaiElev 48,800 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 DN 5,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,000 DN 1,150
KUMHOTIRE 5,830 DN 330
Hanon Systems 15,450 DN 700
SK 259,000 DN 8,000
ShinpoongPharm 67,300 DN 1,200
(MORE)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
