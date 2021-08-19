KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 36,600 DN 1,600
Asiana Airlines 18,150 DN 150
COWAY 73,000 DN 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 100,500 DN 5,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL180500 DN17500
LOTTE TOUR 17,650 DN 650
LG Uplus 13,900 DN 450
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,100 DN 2,300
KT&G 81,100 DN 800
DHICO 19,500 DN 1,400
Doosanfc 46,800 DN 300
LG Display 20,250 DN 1,200
Kangwonland 25,350 DN 1,050
NAVER 424,500 DN 4,500
Kakao 146,500 UP 1,000
KIWOOM 113,500 DN 3,000
DSME 26,300 DN 2,100
DSINFRA 14,950 DN 1,000
DWEC 6,560 DN 310
DongwonF&B 195,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO KPS 36,200 DN 2,100
LGH&H 1,437,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 894,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 43,650 DN 2,450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,400 DN 4,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 23,100 DN 750
LGELECTRONICS 148,000 DN 5,500
Celltrion 271,000 DN 3,000
Huchems 23,650 DN 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 165,000 DN 7,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,100 DN 3,100
KIH 90,200 DN 5,200
LOTTE Himart 31,050 DN 1,200
GS 40,100 DN 1,350
CJ CGV 27,250 DN 1,250
LIG Nex1 47,850 DN 650
Fila Holdings 44,000 DN 2,250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,000 DN 7,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,900 DN 1,650
HANWHA LIFE 3,240 DN 130
